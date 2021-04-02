Operational update: ICRC is concerned by the escalation of the conflict in Cabo Delgado and its impact on thousands of civilians

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is worried by the recent surge of violence in Palma, in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique. The most recent round of clashes, which started on March 24, continue to exact a heavy toll on civilians.

"I can't begin to imagine the terrible experience of thousands of people who have had to flee for their lives," said Catherine Gendre, the head of the ICRC's delegation in Maputo. "We are also very worried about the wellbeing of those left behind and call on all sides to facilitate safe access to people affected by the conflict."

Palma is home to some 75,000 people, many of whom have already been displaced by the violence. Thousands of residents are now believed to be stranded in different locations in and around Palma without food, water and access to healthcare. Telecommunications are still down, and it is difficult to assess the full humanitarian impact, including the exact number of dead and wounded. The ICRC is evaluating the situation and preparing an emergency response in coordination with Mozambican authorities, the Red Cross Society of Mozambique and other humanitarian agencies

To respond to the escalation of the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, in addition to its ongoing activities, the ICRC is carrying out the following activities: