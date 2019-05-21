Ongoing Response to the Cyclones in Southern Africa

Web Statement

May 21, 2019

Episcopal Relief & Development continues to support Anglican partner organizations in southern Africa in response to the cyclones which struck earlier this spring. The UN has called Cyclone Idai, which hit Malawi, Zimbabwe and central Mozambique in March, one of the worst weather-related emergencies in the southern hemisphere. Less than a month after Cyclone Idai, Cyclone Kenneth destroyed property and infrastructure in northern Mozambique with its massive flooding and high winds, displacing approximately 168,000 people and killing 38 people.

In Mozambique, Episcopal Relief & Development is partnering with the Anglican dioceses of Lebombo, Niassa and Nampula who have expanded their initial plans for a long-term response. The response will now offer direct support to 4,000 families in the provinces of Manixa, Sofala, Zambezia, Tete, Niassa and Pemba. Emergency supplies include food, clothing and water purification tablets. The impacted dioceses are also equipping these families with farming tools and seeds. They will conduct trainings to empower the families to grow their own food and to build resilience in their communities. Additionally, the dioceses are assisting with the rebuilding of houses, schools, health centers, churches and other infrastructures.

Episcopal Relief & Development also continues to work with Anglican partners n Malawi and Zimbabwe in providing food, farming supplies, water purification tablets and trauma counseling to affected individuals and families.

Please continue to pray for those affected by this crisis. Donations to the International Disaster Response Fund will help Episcopal Relief & Development respond to immediate and long-term the needs of those impacted by the cyclones.

