OFID approves total emergency aid of US$1m to Mozambique and Iran via IFRC

Vienna, Austria, May 7, 2019. OFID – the OPEC Fund for International Development – has approved two emergency aid grants totaling US$1 million in support of relief efforts in Mozambique and Iran. The grants will be channeled through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

A US$500,000 grant to Mozambique will support the delivery of shelter, food, medical care, and water, sanitation and hygiene items to victims of cyclone Ida. The cyclone is being described as one of the worst disasters to hit the country in recent history. Nearly 90 percent of the city of Beira has been damaged or destroyed, affecting more than 1.8 million people and displacing over 480,000. The death toll is reported at around 1,000 and flooding has placed the population at risk of contracting waterborne diseases. OFID’s grant will support relief operations undertaken by the Mozambique Red Cross.

A US$500,000 grant to Iran will help fund ongoing disaster relief operations after severe flooding affected nearly all of the country’s 31 provinces. An estimated two million people are in immediate need of assistance owing to the widespread devastation of houses (at least 54,000 have been destroyed and another 90,000 have been damaged) and other infrastructure. OFID’s grant will be used primarily for the purchase and distribution of tents, blankets, kitchen sets, hygiene kits and food items for the most vulnerable households.

OFID has a strong relationship with the IFRC, having extended earlier emergency aid grants in support of 73 operations totaling more than US$21 million.