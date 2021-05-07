Ntocota Temporary Site: Assessment on Community Engagement - April 2021

The area was identified in September by the local authorities for a new site and accepted by the humanitarian community as a viable location. IOM planned and cleared the site in preparation for the arrival of IDPs from temporary sites in Metuge. On December 2 2020, IDP families from the 3 de Feveriero site, Napuda community were relocated by the government to Ntocota, followed by the Quilite and Natugo communities living in Manono temporary site.

Key Findings

• Overall, only 30 per cent respondents reported being able to read and write. Gender disaggregated results reveal that 12 per cent of the female respondent can read and write compared to the 48 per cent of the male respondents.

• The languages most spoken in the site are Macua (93%) and Protuguese (55%).

• The most used source of information are community leaders (93%), followed by friends and family (70%) and aid workers (65%).

• Only 45 per cent of the respondents have access to the radio and they mainly listen to it at friends and family. Their preferred slots are early in the morning (between 5.00 to 8.00) and in the evening (17.00 to 18.00).

• Gender disaggregated results shows that a higher percentage of male respondents have access to the radio, television and mobile phones than women.

• Overall, the first most trusted sources of information is the radio (80%), followed by the community leaders (73%).

• Aid workers are considered overall the third main source of information. Gender disaggregated results shows that women identify aid workers as the first most trusted source of information.

• Aid workers are mainly consulted on information regarding distribution of items and materials (93%), for registering complaints (85%) and to request for assistance (68%).

• Access to food (75%) and news about the place of origin (65%) are the most needed information among the respondents.