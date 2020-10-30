Northern Mozambique: “Without supplies, shelter and water“

Johanniter‘s Country Director David Prieto reports from Cabo Delgado

The population in northern Mozambique has been dependent on humanitarian aid for months due to natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts. In particular, the conflict between Islamists and state security forces, which has been escalating for months, has resulted in hundreds of thousands of displaced persons who are staying in camps under the most difficult conditions. They do not receive enough help.

Our Country Director, David Prieto, has been in the Cabo Delgado region over the past few days to discuss needs with the affected people, the authorities, community leaders and representatives of the United Nations. He reports on a dramatic situation.

„During the visit I spoke with different families, and they all said more or less the same: Their villages were attacked and they had to flee. Now they are left without supplies, without shelter and with little or no food. Some families are collecting wild fruits, tubers and plants to eat“, says David Prieto.

The United Nations, the government of Mozambique and local as well as international aid agencies are working hard to organize basic services for the people. However, due to a lack of financial resources, the corona pandemic and limited access in large parts of the region, it is almost impossible to guarantee a comprehensive supply.

„The displaced persons do not have tents, tarps or other types of shelter, using mosquito nets as their only coverage “, reports Prieto. There are practically no water sources, some informal boreholes are being used, and the latrines are not sufficient for all people. „The rainy season is coming, so, considering the existing conditions, outbreaks of cholera and increased cases of malaria are expected, in addition to COVID19“, fears Prieto.

Johanniter is now analyzing how they can support the people in Cabo Delgado area with the most basic needs.

Background

Cabo Delgado is one of the poorest regions in Mozambique and was severely affected by Hurricane Kenneth in 2019. With the spreading coronavirus and a conflict between Islamists and state security forces that has been smoldering since 2017, the province is affected by three crises simultaneously. The conflict in particular has intensified in recent months and has so far claimed over 2000 lives. Over 329,000 people have already sought shelter in various camps in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula provinces. But the numbers are changing and increasing all the time.

About Johanniter International Assistance

Worldwide Humanitarian aid is a statutory task of Johanniter. It is implemented by Johanniter International Assistance. More than 280 international and local staff work in 11 country offices and in Berlin. Johanniter is active in Mozambique since 2019. After the devastating cyclone Idai, Johanniter provided basic emergency medical relief. In the provinces of Manica and Sofala, we are currently working with our partner organizations to support people in increasing their agricultural production, improving their food supply, strengthening the health system capacities facilitating women's access to quality health services especially regarding to childbirth in health units, and improving hygiene conditions by constructing latrines.

Note for editorial offices

David Prieto, Country Director of Johanniter in Mozambique, is available for interviews. Please contact the press office.