Northern Mozambique Situation Operational Highlights September 2021

More than 745,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. UNHCR reiterates concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced people and host communities.

Despite advances by Mozambican and allied military forces, returns of displaced families to areas of origin should only take place when all security conditions are met, and services restored to enable a sustainable and dignified re-integration of IDPs in line with accepted standards.

UNHCR, local authorities and partners continue working together to address the most urgent needs of displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado and other provinces. Additional Funding is urgently required to scale up protection activities