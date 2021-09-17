Northern Mozambique Situation Operational Highlights 8 September 2021

More than 732,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northern Mozambique as a result of violence. UNHCR remains extremely concerned with the ongoing humanitarian crisis and needs of displaced and host communities who are in urgent need of multi-sectoral assistance, as well as the more 10,300 persons refouled from Tanzania so far this year who arrive in very remote areas of Cabo Delgado Province.

Organised returns of displaced families to their areas of origin in Cabo Delgado Province should only take place when all security conditions are met and services restored to enable a sustainable and dignified reintegration of families forced to flee. The Protection Cluster, led by UNHCR, with protection partners has produced a Position Paper on Principled Returns highlighting key messages such as voluntariness and civilian character of returns.

UNHCR, local authorities and partners are working together to address the needs of displaced and host communities. Additional funding is urgently required to scale-up humanitarian activities