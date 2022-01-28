Northern Mozambique Flash Update #1 Tropical Storm Ana, 27 January 2022

Overview

Tropical storm Ana made landfall in northern and central Mozambique on 24 January with strong wind gusts, rains and thunderstorm, causing significant infrastructure damages mainly in the northern and central provinces of the country. The provinces of Nampula, Tete, and Zambezia suffered the most, while Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Sofala were less affected. In Nampula, local authorities declared over 24,000 people/5,500 families were affected, a number which is expected to rise, and three deaths have been registered out of 15 on a national level.

Out of 735,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Mozambique forced to flee their homes due to violence and Non-State Armed Groups, 663,000 are in Cabo Delgado and 69,000 in Nampula. Nampula hosts the only refugee settlement in Mozambique, Maratane, with around 9,300 refugees from multiple nationalities.

Maratane was severely affected.

Measures must be urgently adopted to ensure families forced to flee violence and those hosting them receive assistance and have adequate shelters to endure the ongoing rainy season and the impact of climate change. Mozambique has been one of the most affected countries by climate change worldwide, resulting in the displacement of thousands and death of hundreds over the past years due to tropical storms and cyclones.