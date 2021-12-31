Northern Mozambique Crisis: Flash Report 3 — Displacements in Mecula sede (03 - 31 December 2021)

Assessments that continued to be undertaken on the 25 - 28 December in Mecula sede by DTM in collaboration with the Mozambican National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) report the latest arrivals of 404 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as a result of the hostilities by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in Niassa Province. As of the 30th of December, the number of IDPs in Mecula sede has increased to 3,741. Amongst these, the first arrivals were recorded on 4th December and 9th December, followed by several groups arriving each day in trucks in the latest reprting period. The new arrivals are residing in temporary sites (16 de Junho Primary School and Bairro 1 Culutando). All of the IDPs originated from the Naulala and surrounding localities.