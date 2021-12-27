Northern Mozambique Crisis: Flash Report 2 — Displacements in Mecula sede (03 - 24 December 2021)

An assessment conducted on the 24th of December in Mecula sede by DTM in collaboration with the Mozambican National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) reports the arrival of 479 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as a result of the hostilities by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in Niassa Province. As of the 24th of December, the number of IDPs in Mecula sede has increased to 3,337. Amongst these, the fir­st arrivals were recorded on 4th December, and later in‑flows on the 9th December. More are expected to arrive in the coming days. The new arrivals are residing in temporary sites (16 de Junho Primary School and Bairro 1 Culutando). All of the IDPs originated from the Naulala and surrounding localities.