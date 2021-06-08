Northern Mozambique Crisis – Child Protection Risks and Needs in Cabo Delgado (December 2020)

The humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado has rapidly deteriorated in the first six months of 2020 due to an increase in violent attacks and insecurity, leading to a significant increase in displacement across the province and a consequent rise in protection risks for the most vulnerable people – including both those displaced and those who remained in insecure areas.

According to the DTM baseline assessment (December 2020), the current situation resulted in the displacement of 669,256 individuals1, from which 607,100 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are currently in Cabo Delgado, 59,960 IDPs in Nampula, 1,084 in Zambezia, 978 in Niassa, and 134 in Sofala.2 The number of IDPs more than tripled since April 2020 when an estimated 172,186 IDPs were identified in the Cabo Delgado province.