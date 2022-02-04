Northern Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa | Response overview – January 2022

Feb 2022

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, nearly 1.9 million people are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) in Mozambique, including almost 40 000 people in emergency (IPC Phase 4). About 71 percent (1.3 million people) of these people are in four provinces: Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Nampula and Zambézia. The main cause of food insecurity is the ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado and its spillover effects. The number of people displaced by the crisis has risen sharply from 110 000 in March 2021 to over 820 000 in December 2021, according to government estimates. Other key drivers include: the shortage of rainfall or irregular rains in parts of Gaza, Inhambane, Manica, Maputo, Nampula and Tete provinces; increasing food prices; and the impact of necessary restrictive measures to confine the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

FAO continues to take a leadership role in the agriculture livelihood response across Mozambique, including in the most remote areas in the north. This includes investing in the agriculture sector (crops, fisheries, livestock and forestry) to restore livelihoods and enhance food security and nutrition for the most vulnerable internally displaced people (IDP) and host community populations. The timely provision of seeds, tools and technical assistance and planting of crops produces enough nutritious food to guarantee self-sufficiency for three to six months for an average household of five.

This document provides an overview of FAO's humanitarian response in Mozambique in 2021 and outlines key priorities for 2022.