Ngalane Temporary Site: Assessment on Community Engagement - April 2021

The site was selected by the Metuge Administration for households from Bandar Temporary Site, who were relocated in October 2020. The site was re-demarcated to ensure that shelters are in safe locations and to allow for circulation, all plots were filled. In December, tensions between the host community and IDP community were reported over access to water. By 18 December, additional water points had been added throughout the site and relations were reported as good. Over the last four months, additional communties have arrived at the site and been provided with land outside the original site boundry by the local community leaders. More recently arrived IDPs are from different communities and have different common languages and customs.

Key Findings

• Overall, only 45 per cent respondents reported being able to read and write. Gender disaggregated results reveal only 6 per cent of female respondents reported that they can read and write compared to 68 per cent of male respondents.

• The languages most spoken in the site are Macua (73%) and Portuguese (58%).

• The most used source of information are Community Leaders (93%), followed by friends and family (83%) and aid workers (75%).

• Among electronic media, Phone calls are used much more as source of information (60%) than the radio (30%), although the radio is considered more trustworthy.

• 50 per cent of the respondents have access to both the radio and the telephone. The Radio is mainly listened to at friends and family, in the middle of the day (11am to 2pm) and in the evening (5-8 pm).

• Gender disaggregated results shows that a higher percentage of male respondents have access to the radio, television and mobile phones than women.

• Overall, the first most trusted sources of information are aid workers (88%), followed by community leaders and radio (both with 85%)

• Aid workers are mainly consulted on information regarding distribution of items and materials (93%), to request for assistance (90%) and for registering complaints (83%).