Mozambique

Nangua Temporary Site: Assessment on Community Engagement - April 2021

Following attacks in Mahate, Quissanga on 26 and 27 September 2020, over 1,700 families were displaced and accommodated in Nangua Temporary Site, which is usually a school. Displaced families at Nangua live in very difficult conditions, facing overcrowding, lack of access to water and inadequate sanitary solutions. Temporary improvements and decongestion are currently under discussion.

Key Findings

• Overall, 23 per cent respondents reported being able to read and write. Gender disaggregated results reveal that 5 per cent of the female respondent can read and write compared to the 40 per cent of the male respondents.

• The language spoken by all the respondent in the site is Macua (88%). The second most spoken language is Portuguese (45%).

• The most used source of information are community leaders (98%). Gender disaggregated results reveal that only 30 per cent of female respondents trust community leaders compared to the 90 per cent of male respondents.

• Radio is the most trusted source of information. Across both genders, 60 per cent of respondents have access to it.

• Gender disaggregated results show that a higher percentage of male respondents have access to the radio, television and mobile phones than female respondents.

• Aid workers are considered overall the second most trusted source of information (68%).

• Aid workers are mainly consulted on information regarding distribution of items and materials (98%), to request for assistance (98%) and for registering complaints (98%).

• News about their place of origin (100%), the security situation at their place of origin (98%) and security situation at the site (88%) are the most requested information.

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

