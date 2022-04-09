Nampula: Ilha de Mocambique – Gombe Response, April 2022

Background

Following the landfall of Cyclone Gombe on 11 March 2022, Ilha de Mocambique, the district home to the UNESCO world heritage site in Nampula Province of Mozambique, was heavily impacted on the mainland. On 29 and 30 March IOM CCCM team conducted an assessment with the CCCM Cluster and OCHA to understand the level of damage and the situation in the remaining temporary sites that had been set up. The island is located 3 hours from Nampula. The Administrator of Ilha de Mocambique ha been working to close the 4 remaining accommodation centres on the island.

The assessment covered 4 sites namely Predio Accommodation Centre, EPC Entete Accommodation Centre, Mesquita Capataz Accommodation Centre and EPC Namirotho Accommodation Centre on 30 March.

In addition to the Accommodation Centres, a large portion of the houses at the island were damaged and there are many requests from the non-displaced cycloneaffected community to also receive aid. Over the last weeks, this has caused many difficulties during distributions, with schedules being adjusted due to a lack of acceptance from the host community. The main need is to relocate all IDPs out of the centres through either distribution of shelter kits for 3 sites, while one site, EPC Entete, requiring relocation as their place of origin is no longer viable.