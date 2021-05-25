Multisectoral Needs Assessment Report WASH and Shelter/NFI: Mozambique, Cabo Delgado – Mueda and Nangade district, 11/05/2021

Introduction

Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique is affected since 2017 by a conflict in between an extremist Islamic sect named Ansar al-Sunna, fighting from 2019 under ISCAP (Islamic State Central African Province) banner, and Mozambique security forces supported by various Russian or South African private military company. If Mozambican security forces have been the primary target of the insurgency, since 2018 Civilians have been systematically targeted triggering massive displacements Violence caused by the conflict, combined with climate shocks, including increasing cyclones frequency, continue to lead to massive displacement and an increasingly rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in these northern regions of the country, which were already among the poorest before the conflict. By December 2020, before the city of Palma was seized by the insurgents, more than 670,000 people had already been displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia. Of these, 607,000 settled in Cabo Delgado province, and 60,000 in Nampula province. Nearly 580,000 people were displaced from their homes in 2020 alone, evidence of the worsening crisis, which is also spreading geographically.

Cholera cases have increased in Cabo Delgado, particularly affecting displaced persons, with severe disruptions to basic social services, health, water, sanitation, and hygiene. The conflict caused the destruction (or disruption of services) in 36% of health facilities throughout the province and, by the end of 2020, there were no functional clinics in the districts most affected by the conflict, such as Mocimboa da Praia, Macomia, Muidumbe, and Quissanga). The COVID-19 epidemic throughout the country continues to weigh on a fragile health system, amid extremely limited access to water, sanitation and sanitation.

In the last quarter of 2020, more than 2.7 million people experienced severe acute food insecurity in Mozambique (Sitrep OCHA Mars 2021), including at least 840,000 in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula alone.

The increase in violence has also had an impact on humanitarian access, despite growing needs, particularly in the northern districts of Cabo Delgado, and humanitarian organizations have faced extraordinary challenges, either due to the insecurity itself, infrastructure, or administrative obstacles. Several attacks in recent months on district capitals (Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Quissanga, Muidumbe, and Macomia, among others) have led many humanitarian actors to reposition themselves further south in the province, reducing their ability to assess and respond to growing needs.

The main objectives of the assessment are therefore as follows: