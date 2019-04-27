Multi-sectoral rapid assessment post-cyclone Idai - 14 districts in Sofala and Manica provinces, Mozambique, 1-17 april 2019 [EN/PT]

OVERVIEW

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall as a category four Cyclone near Beira City, with strong winds (180 – 220 km per hour) and heavy rain (more than 200 mm in 24 hours) across the provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete and Inhambane. The weather system’s impact was particularly devastating as it came in three waves: in early March, the low pressure system caused flooding in Zambezia and Tete; in early March, Cyclone Idai made landfall near the port City of Beira – home to 500,000 people – finally, over the weekend of 16-17 March, the weather system carried torrential rains across multiple areas, causing rivers to overflow, with flood waters reportedly rising to above 10 metres. The path of the storm cut through Sofala and Manica provinces, with a majority of the post landfall flooding affecting districts in Sofala province, while high winds affected Manica Province. An estimated 3,000 sq km of land was reportedly affected by flooding, with over 715,000 hectares of crop fields under water and widespread damages to key infrastructure. As of 15 April 2019, over 70,000 people were sheltering in temporary accommodation centres across the four provinces (INGC 15 April 2019).

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, rapid aerial assessments were carried out to gather a general overview of the scale and severity of the crisis, as well as to inform immediate operational decision-making regarding priority areas for response. An Assessment Working Group (AWG) was formed with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), OCHA, cluster focal points, Humanitarian Organizations and Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades (INGC). Based upon the aerial assessment surveys, information from government officials and partners, the AWG developed a plan to carry out Multi-Sectoral Rapid Assessments (MRAs) in 14 districts, which were considered high priority areas. The MRA focused on non-camp like settings, those were covered by other assessments including Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

The MRA form used for the assessments existed prior to the Cyclone, having been developed by the CENOE with support from the Humanitarian Country Team. Following Cyclone Idai’s landfall, the questionnaire was updated through inputs from clusters and the INGC to adapt the MRA questionnaire for the current response. The MRA aims to provide a shared understanding of the impact of Cyclone Idai and associated flooding in the hardest-hit districts of Sofala and Manica provinces in Mozambique, that:

· Identifies priority needs of the affected population

· Identifies priority sectors for response by district

· Identifies severely affected geographic areas by district

· Provides recommendations to inform strategic decisions on resource mobilization and planning of the next phase of the response.

Data collection took place between 01 – 17 April 2019, covering 14 districts. For ongoing operational decision-making, incoming data was compared with secondary data, analysed and shared with INGC and clusters continuously throughout the data collection period. This was done in the form of district profiles, factsheets and access to cleaned and anonymised datasets, which are annexed to this report. Once all data had been collected and cleaned, a workshop was held on 19 April to validate the findings of the report and discuss how to leverage the report’s findings to inform and prioritize the humanitarian response moving forward.