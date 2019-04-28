Mozambique/Comoros: $13 M from CERF for people affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth

New York, 28 April 2019: UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock today released a US$13 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund to provide life-saving food, shelter, health, water and sanitation assistance to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in Comoros and Mozambique.

In the Comoros, three fatalities have been reported on Grande Comore Island, at least 20 people are injured and 1,000 displaced.

Initial reports point to extensive damage across the islands, with several villages flooded, and roads cut-off. “In Comoros, Cyclone Kenneth comes on top of high levels of vulnerability and poverty. The funds will help in reducing the suffering of the affected people including mitigating the impact on food security caused by the destruction and loss of farmland, livestock and fisheries, in addition to the damage and destruction of homes”, said Mr. Lowcock who is the UN Under-SecretaryGeneral for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

As Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique on 25 April, at least one person was killed by what is one of the strongest storms to ever hit Mozambique. More than 18,000 people have been displaced and are sheltering in accommodation centers. At least 3,380 houses have been destroyed and schools and health facilities have been damaged.

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall at the end of the rainy season, when river levels were already high and with heavy rains predicted over the coming days, the situation might get even worse. Despite this, the aid community is already working with the authorities to respond. “This new allocation of CERF funds will help humanitarian partners to scale up the response to address the needs of those most vulnerable in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth”, said Mr Lowcock. “We count on the generosity of the international community”, he added.

CERF pools contributions from donors around the world into a single fund allowing humanitarian responders to deliver life-saving assistance whenever and wherever crises hit. On average, more than half of CERF-funded humanitarian action addresses the needs of women and girls.

For further information, please contact:

Russell Geekie, Spokesperson: geekie@un.org, Tel. +1 212 963 8340

Ann Weru, Public Information Officer: weru@un.org, Tel. +1 917 367 7094