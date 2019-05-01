Mozambique/Africa: To coordinate early actions for preparation and response to cyclones in Mozambique

The IFRC’s Programme and Operations Division has approved the EAP for the Mozambique Red Cross on Cyclones with a timeframe of five years and a budget of CHF 249,390, consisting of CHF 145,906 for readiness and pre-positioning and CHF 103,484 for early action.

The EAP shall be funded from the IFRC’s Forecast based Action by the DREF where allocations shall be drawn on annual basis to cover readiness costs, a one-off pre-positioning cost the first year followed by a one-off sum to implement early actions upon a forecast reaching the trigger.

SUMMARY OF THE EARLY ACTION PROTOCOL

Mozambique is the third most-vulnerable country to extreme weather events in Africa and the tenth in the world (PDRR, 2017). Mozambique's excessive vulnerability is associated with its geographic location, as its coastline (2700km) borders one of the most active cyclonic zones in the southwest Indian Ocean. Tropical storms and cyclones occur frequently during the October to March rainy/cyclone season and CVM has ample experience engaging in preparedness, mitigation, and response activities related to these hazards. In the period 1984 to 2017 at least 13 cyclones with wind speeds above 120 km/h reached the Mozambican coast.

Mozambique is also one of the poorest countries in the world and is at the bottom of the table in terms of the Global Development Indexes such as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita (position 221 out of 228 countries) and the Human Development Index (position 181 in a universe of 188 countries), placing the population in a situation of great vulnerability (CIA 2018, UNDP 2018).

Due in part to general levels of poverty, the majority of the population lives in precarious housing. According to National Statics (2007), constructions in Mozambique are classified as Conventional, Huts (Palhotas), Mixed and Improvised housing. Approximately 90% of the Mozambican population live in huts (a house where the building material is essentially of natural and vegetable origin, i.e. adobe, grass, bamboo, straw, etc.), contributing to their vulnerability.

The Early Action Protocol (EAP) for Cyclones was developed in partnership with the German Red Cross (GRC), and with technical consultations from the National Institute of Disaster Management INGC), the National Meteorological Institute (INAM), and the National Directorate of Water Resources Management (DNGRH).The actions anticipated in this EAP were defined based on extensive research and consultation with stakeholders at the national, provincial, district and community level in zones at high risk of Cyclones.

The selection of actions was also guided by the following criteria: whether the action is allowed within the Disaster Risk Management System in Mozambique; CVM's ability to execute the action (including presence of volunteers); the capacity of the community and the CLGRC to support the CVM in its implementation; evidence that the action contributes to the reduction of impacts; the shelf life of NFIs required; and whether the action can benefit communities even if the event does not occur.

The EAP can in principle be used nationwide, however, activation is anticipated to be concentrated in coastal districts in northern and central Mozambique. Taking into consideration the physical context, logistics, and the capacity of the NS, an activation will at a maximum involve three districts and target 1500 households (7500 people).

The available lead time in relation to cyclones in Mozambique is 72 hours. All actions presented in the EAP are to take place during these three days of preparation time. Meteorological forecasts are provided by the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), based on forecasts from the Indian Ocean Regional Intervention Platform (PIROI).

The actions included in this EAP prioritize reinforcing individual houses (built with local material), reinforcing first-level primary schools built with local material (which teach 1st to 5th grade), and preventing endemic diseases, in particular reducing the incidence of diarrhea and cholera after storms, which add to the vulnerability of the communities. It is hoped and expected that the EAP will become an important component of national and local contingency plans for the Government and the CVM.