Mozambique, Zimbabwe - Tropical cyclone ELOISE update (UN OCHA, INGD, GDACS, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2021)
- Tropical cyclone ELOISE made landfall over Sofala Province (central Mozambique) very close to Beira City on 23 January. After that, it crossed inland Mozambique and southeastern Zimbabwe on 23-24 January, resulting in casualties and widespread damage.
- According to Mozambique's National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), six people died, 12 injured, 8,363 have been displaced, at least 176,475 affected and more than 7,000 houses destroyed following heavy rain and widespread floods. The affected Provinces are Sofala, Zambezia, Inhambane and Manica.
- In Zimbabwe, heavy rainfall and floods hit the Provinces of Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Central, Matabeleland South and Masvingo. At least three people died in Manicaland, and several people have been displaced across the country.
- National Authorities and humanitarian partners are providing help for those affected.
- For the next 24 hours moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast across southern Mozambique, most of Zimbabwe and northeastern South Africa. The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR495) on 22 January, and two maps have been produced so far.