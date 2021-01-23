Mozambique
Mozambique, Zimbabwe - Tropical cyclone ELOISE-21 (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, IOM, INGD/ Meteo Mozambique) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 January 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone Eloise-21 made landfall near Beira City in Sofala Province, Mozambique, in the early hours of 23 January. The expected winds gusts were forecast up to 130 km/h (Category 1 TC equivalent) and will decrease rapidly after landfall. Heavy rainfall of 200-400mm will affect southern Mozambique, and later next week southeast Zimbabwe and northeast South Africa.
- Apart from severe flash flooding (coasts of Sofala and Zambezia provinces), there are forecasts of riverine flooding in the Buzi and Pungue rivers in Sofala and Manica, subsequently in Limpopo and Changane rivers in Gaza and Inhambane later next week. Potential floods could impact more than 200,000 people in southern Mozambique.
- Prior to TC Eloise landfall, Sofala Province has experienced heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding since 15 January, with more than 21,500 people affected and more than 1,900 houses flooded.
- Following its landfall in Mozambique, TC Eloise is expected to move inland, bringing heavy rains to southern Zimbabwe, northern South Africa and far eastern Botswana.
- EMS Copernicus was triggered on 22 January for producing satellite maps over the affected areas (EMSR495).