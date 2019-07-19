19 Jul 2019

Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi: Emergency Response to Cyclone Idai – SAF191 (Revision 1)

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.31 MB)

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai became one of the deadliest storms ever recorded to hit the Southern Hemisphere resulting in loss of lives, displacement, affected livelihoods of communities, destroyed critical facilities (schools, hospitals, churches) and ruined transport infrastructure. Catastrophic flooding, torrential rains, strong winds and landslides caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai affected at least 3 million people and caused more than 1,000 deaths across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Two weeks after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, another Tropical Cyclone Kenneth hit the country.

Post-disaster assessments have identified humanitarian gaps in the Food, WASH, Non-Food Items and Shelter sectors, leaving many exposed. Due to the rapidly changing humanitarian context, ACT requesting members in the three countries have published a revised appeal aimed at reducing vulnerability and alleviating the suffering of Cyclone Idai affected persons in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The total requesting amount is US$ 5,179,358

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.