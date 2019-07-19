Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi: Emergency Response to Cyclone Idai – SAF191 (Revision 1)

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai became one of the deadliest storms ever recorded to hit the Southern Hemisphere resulting in loss of lives, displacement, affected livelihoods of communities, destroyed critical facilities (schools, hospitals, churches) and ruined transport infrastructure. Catastrophic flooding, torrential rains, strong winds and landslides caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai affected at least 3 million people and caused more than 1,000 deaths across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Two weeks after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, another Tropical Cyclone Kenneth hit the country.

Post-disaster assessments have identified humanitarian gaps in the Food, WASH, Non-Food Items and Shelter sectors, leaving many exposed. Due to the rapidly changing humanitarian context, ACT requesting members in the three countries have published a revised appeal aimed at reducing vulnerability and alleviating the suffering of Cyclone Idai affected persons in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The total requesting amount is US$ 5,179,358