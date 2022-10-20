Mozambique WASH Capacity Statement

Established in 1983, the initial focus of World Vision Mozambique (WVM) was on distributing food aid to approximately 100,000 drought-affected people. Today, our approach is multisectoral, though we continue to have a strong focus on disaster risk reduction and emergency response. As a government partner, WVM has been successfully implementing WASH programmes for more than two decades.

WVM began scaling up its WASH programming in 2011. At present, the footprint of WVM's WASH program includes 25 field offices (across 11 districts in six provinces). Read about our impact, goals and approaches for WASH programming in the country.