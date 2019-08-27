27 Aug 2019

Mozambique: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Infographic
from Southern African Development Community, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Jul 2019
Overview

Multiple and consecutive shocks have affected the food and nutrition security of Mozambique, including drought and pests in much of the country, tropical cyclones in the central and northern areas, and conflict and violence in the north. The humanitarian responses in Mozambique have been significant and prevented accelerated deterioration in the worst-affected areas. About 1.6 million people are currently severely food insecure, including 1.35 million people food insecure from the 39 districts analyzed in the IPC acute food insecurity analysis, and 290,600 estimated through secondary analysis. It is projected that between October 2019 and February 2020, nearly 2 million people will require assistance to recover livelihoods, including agricultural inputs, rebuilding infrastructure, income-generating activities and food assistance. In the 31 districts assessed in 2019, it is estimated that about 67,500 children are suffering from acute malnutrition and require treatment.

