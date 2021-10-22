Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, September 2021

More than 745,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. UNHCR reiterates concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced people and host communities.

Despite advances by Mozambican and allied military forces, returns of displaced families to areas of origin should only take place when all security conditions are met, and services restored to enable a sustainable and dignified re-integration of IDPs in line with accepted standards.

UNHCR, local authorities and partners continue working together to address the most urgent needs of displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado and other provinces. Additional Funding is urgently required to scale up protection activities

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS JAN – SEP 2021

12,044 people from displaced and host communities received legal assistance

5,174 people from displaced and host community received IDs and birth certificates

9,000 families/ 44,000 people received Core Relief Items

10,000 people reached by GBV prevention and response awareness campaigns

418 partner and government staff and community volunteers trained on GBV prevention and response

82 persons with disabilities received assistance devices, including wheelchairs, crutches and shoulder crutches

68 Protection Focal Points trained and 59 Protection Focal Points undergoing training

6 mobile safe spaces providing integrated GBV, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services

321 activists trained in dissemination awareness to address protection from sexual exploitation and abuse