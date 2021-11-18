Mozambique + 1 more
Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, October 2021
More than 745,000 people have fled their homes in northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. UNHCR reiterates concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced people and host communities.
UNHCR participated in an inter-agency assessment to Palma over 14-15 October. IDPs’ reported continued violence and intimidation, safety fears, and worrisome community tensions, and said supplies remain insufficient. UNHCR’s Representative together with the UN Resident/
Humanitarian Coordinator undertook a field mission to Cabo Delgado on 26 October to visit UNHCR’s protection activities. The delegation met IDPs who highlighted GBV risks and trends, and they witnessed the civil documentation mobile clinic and other protection initiatives underway.
Activities Highlights
UNHCR and the Protection Cluster join OCHA-led inter-agency rapid assessment to Palma: The humanitarian team identified a number of high-risk concerns during the assessment over 14-15 October including allegations of kidnapping, forced recruitment, sexual violence by armed actors, family members lost in attacks, family separation, and destruction of public services. More than 150 women, men, and children participated in Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) and the team held key informant interviews with government authorities in the health and social services sectors, community leaders, and community education focal persons. People requested regular humanitarian presence, services, and assistance. Robust protection mainstreaming is needed to ensure safe inclusion and to address pressing protection needs. While an aid distribution took place on 6 September, the northern reaches of Cabo Delgado require sustained protection activities and humanitarian support.
UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator and UNHCR Representative undertake joint mission to Cabo Delgado: The UNHCR Representative and the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator went on a field mission to Cabo Delgado on 26 October to visit UNHCR’s field activities and observe the agency’s protection services. The RC/HC’s visit focused on UNHCR’s protection and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) programmes and included a briefing on the mobile legal clinic/access to documentation project in Metuge district, and touring a Protection Hub/Multipurpose Centre and to witness the provision of mental health and psychosocial support to GBV survivors. The UNRC congratulated UNHCR for its work and encouraged its engagement.
UNHCR Representative undertakes mission to Corane IDP site, Nampula: The Representative visited Corane IDP site in Meconta District, Nampula Province on 21 October and saw the proposed multi-purpose centre and the health centre where UNHCR plans Quick Impact Projects. Focus Group Discussions with women and men to understand the IDPs’ needs and existing gaps also took place, in which participants highlighted concerns including insufficient income generation opportunities in the site and the need for household items. More than 6,000 IDPs who fled NSAG raids in Cabo Delgado Province are hosted at Corane site.
Canadian and Norwegian diplomats visit Ngalane IDP site, Cabo Delgado: Diplomats from the Canadian and Norwegian embassies visited UNHCR’s GBV and Community-Based Protection (CBP) programmes in Ngalane IDP site, Metuge district on 21 October. UNHCR’s GBV integrated response, risk reduction, prevention approach, and CBP activities targeting youth and persons with disabilities were reviewed during a discussion at UNHCR’s multi-purpose centre along with GBV case management and psychosocial support services availed to survivors. The IDP community raised concerns about the risks they face via a theatrical performance developed to help them cope with the trauma and build community awareness on issues such as early marriage. IDPs also raised their main protection needs with the visitors, noting a high demand for GBV services and significant gaps in the field.