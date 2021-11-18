Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, October 2021

More than 745,000 people have fled their homes in northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. UNHCR reiterates concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced people and host communities.

UNHCR participated in an inter-agency assessment to Palma over 14-15 October. IDPs’ reported continued violence and intimidation, safety fears, and worrisome community tensions, and said supplies remain insufficient. UNHCR’s Representative together with the UN Resident/

Humanitarian Coordinator undertook a field mission to Cabo Delgado on 26 October to visit UNHCR’s protection activities. The delegation met IDPs who highlighted GBV risks and trends, and they witnessed the civil documentation mobile clinic and other protection initiatives underway.

Activities Highlights