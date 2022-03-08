Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, January 2022

More than 735,000 people fled their homes in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. UNHCR reiterates its concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado and neighboring provinces

UNHCR worked closely with local authorities, different clusters, partners, displaced and host communities, and community leaders to assess the damages of tropical storm Ana and provide emergency response to those affected by the storm in Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

UNHCR inaugurated four Multipurpose Centres in four IDP sites in Montepuez and Chiure Districts. At the Multipurpose Centres, UNHCR and partners will provide protection services and conduct GBV prevention and response activities to displaced and host communities.