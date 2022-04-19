Mozambique
Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, February 2022
Attachments
More than 784,000 people are internally displaced northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups (NSAGs). UNHCR reiterates its concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado and neighboring provinces.
UNHCR is also concerned with the volatile security situation in Cabo Delgado. UNHCR and partners are working closely with local authorities to ensure that the needs of both recently and previously displaced communities are addressed in northern Mozambique.
UNHCR considers premature to promote returns of displaced communities and stresses the importance of ensuring that returns are safe, voluntary, conducted with dignity and based on an informed decision, and that basic services are restored in areas of origin.
Monthly Highlights
Multisectoral mission to hard-to-reach Mueda, Cabo Delgado: UNHCR conducted a multisectoral mission to Mueda from 21 to 26 February to monitor partner activities, security situation, road conditions, and deliver a CCCM training to local authorities and partners. (i) Local authorities indicated that 981 families/5,000 people have arrived in Lyanda following the recent attacks in Nangade, and are in dire need of food, shelter, and material support. (ii) UNHCR conducted a rapid assessment together with partner Solidarites International (SI) in Nandimbe and Lyanda IDP sites, where recently displaced families are in urgent need of multisectoral support and protection services. In both sites, UNHCR monitored the impact of the provision of tarpaulins and CRIs to around 1,085 families/6,000 people in December 2021, ahead of the rainy season. Most shelters are covered and families continue using the CRIs previously distributed. (iii) UNHCR delivered a CCCM Induction Training to 12 Staff from local authorities, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and SI to strengthen the local government and partners’ capacity. The main topics included introduction to site management, roles and responsibilities; legal humanitarian framework and principles; code of conduct; community participation; communication with communities; site planning; sphere standards; site care and maintenance, information management and coordination.
Rapid protection assessment (RPA) in Ancuabe district, Cabo Delgado: UNHCR conducted RPAs in Cujupane and Nanjua A sites in Ancuabe district to assess the protection needs of recently arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Meluco district. According to the relocation sites’ leaders, 80 families/174 IDPs arrived between 13 and 31 January from Meluco (48 boys, 47 girls, 41 women, and 38 men). The main needs identified are related to food assistance, CRIs, shelter, WASH, education, and livelihoods. The sites receiving new arrivals have a reduced presence of humanitarian actors and service providers, especially in Cujupane. The Protection Cluster organised a meeting with partners to provide/receive an update on the ongoing situation of new arrivals and discuss possible and immediate interventions.
Gender-Based Violence (GBV) outreach and response for new arrivals in Montepuez, Cabo Delgado: UNHCR and partner Doctors with Africa (CUAMM) reached 110 displaced families with GBV messages in Montepuez who arrived from Ibo, Macomia, Matemo, and Meluco, in January. During the sessions, community leaders reported that the relatives of GBV survivors often prefer to ‘settle’ the case through payment of reparations by the perpetrator, which has been highlighted previously in UNHCR – London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) GBV assessment from December 2021. To address this, UNHCR is coordinating with the GBV and Child Protection Areas of Responsibility (AoRs) to adapt and roll out the Caring for Child Survivors training as a first step to improve GBV prevention and response for girls.