Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, December 2021

More than 735,000 people fled their homes in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. UNHCR reiterates its concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado and neighboring provinces. In Cabo Delgado, UNHCR and partners distributed Core Relief Items (CRIs) to 6,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Mueda and solar lamps to 1,300 displaced women and girls in Chiure district. In Nampula, UNHCR distributed CRIs to over 700 IDPs in Corane IDP site. UNHCR conducted protection monitoring exercises and distributed CRIs to 165 recently displaced families in the district of Mecula, in Niassa, following the recent attacks affecting the province (additional information available here).