Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, 26 June – 09 July 2021
Since January 2021, 10,000 Mozambicans have been refouled from Tanzania.
As of June, 84,000 people from Palma were forcibly displaced due to ongoing attacks by NonState Armed Groups (NSAGs) in that district.
As of April, 732,000 persons were displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia as a result of violence and armed conflict in Cabo Delgado.
Situation update
- Refoulement trends and denied access to asylum in Tanzania: Since January 2021, some 10,000 Mozambicans have been refouled from Tanzania. Over the past four months, following the violent attacks in Palma in March, refoulement trends from Tanzania show that in March, close to 1,000 Mozambicans were refouled; in April, close to 3,500; in May, close to 4,000; and 1500 from June to date. The decrease in numbers is due to access constraints linked with security reinforcement by Tanzanian authorities.