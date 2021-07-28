Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, 26 June – 09 July 2021

Since January 2021, 10,000 Mozambicans have been refouled from Tanzania.

As of June, 84,000 people from Palma were forcibly displaced due to ongoing attacks by NonState Armed Groups (NSAGs) in that district.

As of April, 732,000 persons were displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia as a result of violence and armed conflict in Cabo Delgado.

Situation update