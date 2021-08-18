Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, 26 July – 9 August 2021

UNHCR and UNICEF, with local authorities together conducted a joint protection monitoring exercise in Mueda and Negomano to assess the situation of forcibly returned families who had sought asylum in Tanzania and pressing humanitarian needs in Mueda’s main IDP site.

During the reporting period 334 Mozambican asylum seekers were forcibly returned from Tanzania.

UNHCR reiterates the need for all states to respect the principle of non-refoulement and urges neighboring countries to allow families fleeing violence in northern Mozambique to be granted asylum.

Over 800,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northern Mozambique as a result of armed conflict. UNHCR, with its partners and government, work to address their needs.

Additional funding is urgently required to scaleup humanitarian activities.

Situation update

▪ Joint protection monitoring exercise in Mueda and Negomano assesses options to boost humanitarian assistance and address needs of asylum seekers forcibly returned from Tanzania: UNHCR and UNICEF, together with local authorities, conducted a protection monitoring exercise over 9 to 11 August in Mueda and Negomano, in Cabo Delgado, to assess the situation of forcibly returned asylum seekers from Tanzania and urgent humanitarian needs in that region. UNHCR raised the importance of implementing protection activities and providing support to groups with specific needs, including unaccompanied and separated children, separated families people living with disabilities, gender-based violence (GBV) survivors, and the elderly.

▪ During the reporting period, 334 Mozambicans were refouled from Tanzania; to-date, in 2021, over 10,000 Mozambicans asylum seekers have been forcibly returne