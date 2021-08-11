Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, 10 - 25 July 2021

Since January 2021, 10,000 Mozambicans have been refouled from Tanzania.

As of July, according to IOM’s Emergency Tracking Tool some 100,000 people have been on the move from Palma due to ongoing attacks and insecurity fostered by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in that district.

IOM’s Data Tracking Mechanism as of April notes 732,000 persons are displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia as a result of violence and armed conflict in Cabo Delgado.

Situation update