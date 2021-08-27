Mozambique - Update, Northern Mozambique Situation, 10 – 23 August 2021

More than 732,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northern Mozambique as a result of violence. UNHCR, together with the local authorities and partners, continue working together to address their needs. Additional funding is urgently required to scale up humanitarian activities.

Core Relief Items were distributed by UNHCR and partners to some 1,500 displaced families in Cabo Delgado and Nampula between 10-23 August, reaching 8,856 people. Since June, UNHCR distributed Core Relief Items to some 7,300 displaced families in both main IDP hosting provinces.

During the reporting period, UNHCR and partner Catholic University of Mozambique assisted 819 displaced people in accessing civil documentation in Pemba. Since last December, some 11,700 people received support in accessing identity documents and birth certificates.