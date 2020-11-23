Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, November 2020

355,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado and neighbouring provinces since October 2017. (OCHA situation report, 30 October 2020)

UNHCR leads the national Protection Cluster in Maputo, the provincial Protection Cluster in Cabo Delgado and the Protection Working Group in Nampula Province.

Protection focal points have been identified in displaced communities and are working with UNHCR to deliver protection and assistance to displaced populations.

Situation update