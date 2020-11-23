Mozambique
Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, November 2020
355,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado and neighbouring provinces since October 2017. (OCHA situation report, 30 October 2020)
UNHCR leads the national Protection Cluster in Maputo, the provincial Protection Cluster in Cabo Delgado and the Protection Working Group in Nampula Province.
Protection focal points have been identified in displaced communities and are working with UNHCR to deliver protection and assistance to displaced populations.
Situation update
- Cabo Delgado Province in north-eastern Mozambique has faced a situation of violence by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) since October 2017. The nature and scope of violence has steadily increased over time with the NSAGs claiming towns, such as Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia in March 2020. Since then, various instances of human rights abuses, including kidnappings, human trafficking and violence against children (e.g. rape, early marriages) have been recorded.
- In September 2020, NSAGs attacked villages in Macomia District, as well as Vamizi and Mecungo islands in the Quirimbas Archipelago, destroying the huts of local populations and fishermen, burning vehicles and destroying houses.
- In October and November 2020, NSAGs conducted attacks in Palma and Muidumbe Districts, causing a new wave of displaced people fleeing violence and seeking safety in neighbouring districts, such as Mueda, Montepuez and Metuge. The attacks are locally interpreted as retaliation for the deaths of the 270 insurgents claimed by the Government in October 2020.
- As of 15 November, an estimated 355,000 individuals have been displaced by violence, seeking safety in several parts of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia Provinces, including some 14,000 individuals who arrived at Paquitequete Beach, Pemba from mid-October until mid-November, escaping the attacks in and around Ibo islands, Macomia, Mocímboa da Praia and Quissanga Districts. On 1 November, a boat carrying 74 people fleeing the violence in Matemo sank in the Indian Ocean between the islands of Ibo and Matemo, north of Pemba, due to high waves. 32 people were rescued by a passing sailboat, while 42 were considered dead.
- UNHCR remains deeply concerned by the violence and other human rights abuses committed against civilians by NSAGs, particularly against women and children, who account for the majority of IDPs. Armed groups are increasingly kidnapping women and children during attacks, with reported cases of forced marriages as well as reports of extreme brutality unleashed on civilians, as per the recent attacks in Muidumbe District.
- This context has contributed to an increasing gap in access to basic services and critical resources in areas of displacement. Humanitarian actors are striving to respond to the growing needs, amidst limited access to the most affected areas due to the deteriorating security environment. Additionally, further restrictions are expected due to the upcoming rainy season (November to April).