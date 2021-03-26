Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 4 – 18 March 2021

As of end of December, there are some 670,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Provinces of Cabo Delgado,

Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia as a result of violence in Cabo Delgado (Source: OCHA, 2021)

Despite significant efforts among humanitarian and government assistance programmes to establish new sites to accommodate IDPs, approximately 90 per cent are still hosted by local families and friends, with some 145,000 living in the urban areas of Pemba.

Dual AHC’s visit to Mozambique:

From 14 to 20 March, the AHC for Protection, Gillian Triggs, the AHC for Operations, Raouf Mazou, and the Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa, Angele DikongueAtangana, visited Mozambique.

Situation Update:

■ Since October 2017, Cabo Delgado Province faces an ongoing conflict with extreme violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups (NSAGs). The nature and scope of violence has steadily increased over time with the NSAGs claiming towns, such as Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia in 2020. Since then, various instances of serious human rights abuses including arbitrary killings and detentions, kidnapping, human trafficking and violence against children (rape, early marriages) have been recorded across the Province, particularly in central and northern districts.

■ UNHCR operation in Cabo Delgado continues in the districts of Pemba, Ancuabe, Chiure, Montepuez and Metuge. The districts of Quissanga, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Nangade remain inaccessible due to the heavy presence of NSAGs and ongoing police/military operations. Other districts of Cabo Delgado such as Ancuabe, Mueda and Palma are accessible despite logistical and security challenges.