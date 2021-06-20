Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 29 May – 11 June 2021

As of April, 732,000 persons were displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia as a result of violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado. As of June, some 70,000 people from Palma were forcibly displaced in the aftermath of Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) attacks in March.

The humanitarian situation continues deteriorating and urgent assistance is needed to address the needs of families fleeing violence, particularly in hard to reach areas, due to insecurity, which have been the most affected.

9,600 Mozambican asylum seekers have been forcibly returned from Tanzania since January 2021. UNHCR urges neighboring countries to respect access to asylum for those fleeing widespread violence and armed conflict in northern Mozambique.

Situation update