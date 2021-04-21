Mozambique
Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 2 – 15 April 2021
Attachments
As of 15 April, over 20,0001 people from Palma are forcibly displaced, in the aftermath of Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) attacks on 24 March. They fled to the districts of Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba by land, foot, air and sea.
This is in addition to the nearly 700,000 already displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa,
Sofala and Zambezia as a result of violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado.
UNHCR received reports that several families from Palma attempted to seek asylum in Tanzania due to the proximity to the border and were forcibly returned to Mozambique.
Situation update
Displacement trends following attacks in Palma, Cabo Delgado: Displaced families are fleeing to the districts of Mueda (33 per cent), Nangade (26 per cent), Pemba (19 per cent), Montepuez (17 per cent), and Chiure (3 per cent), and the majority (74 per cent) are hosted by local communities. Within this recent displacement, 43 per cent are children and 262 unaccompanied children have been identified as of 15 April. (Source: IOM/DMT)
Reports of several families from Palma attempting to seek asylum in Tanzania due to the proximity to the border: UNHCR was informed that over 1,000 Mozambican asylum seekers crossed the border to Tanzania and were forcibly returned to Mozambique through the border point in Negomano. UNHCR urges neighbouring countries to respect the 1951 Geneva Convention on Refugees and the 1969 Convention Governing the Specific Aspects of Refugee Problems in Africa. Follow up missions to assess the situation of forcibly returned Mozambicans are currently ongoing, as well as advocacy efforts with the local authorities in both countries.