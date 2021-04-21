Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 2 – 15 April 2021

As of 15 April, over 20,0001 people from Palma are forcibly displaced, in the aftermath of Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) attacks on 24 March. They fled to the districts of Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba by land, foot, air and sea.

This is in addition to the nearly 700,000 already displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa,

Sofala and Zambezia as a result of violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado.

UNHCR received reports that several families from Palma attempted to seek asylum in Tanzania due to the proximity to the border and were forcibly returned to Mozambique.

Situation update