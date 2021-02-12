Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 16 January 2020 – 02 February 2021

As of 02 February, there are over 530,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa, almost five times the number registered in March 2020.

In Cabo Delgado, UNHCR operations continue in Pemba, Ancuabe, Chiure and Metuge districts, however Quissanga, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Nangade remain inaccessible due to conflict and insecurity.

The number of displaced families increases daily due to continuous deterioration of the security situation in Cabo Delgado. Reports indicate ongoing movement of IDPs from affected areas, such as Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, to safer areas.