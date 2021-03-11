Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 16 February – 3 March 2021

As of end of December there are some 670,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Provinces of Cabo Delgado,

Nampula, and Niassa, as a result of violence in Cabo Delgado. (Source: OCHA, 2021)

In Cabo Delgado, UNHCR operations continue in Pemba, Ancuabe, Chiure, Metuge and Montepuez districts, however Quissanga, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Nangade remain inaccessible due to conflict and insecurity.

The number of displaced families increases daily due to continuous deterioration of the security situation in Cabo Delgado. Security reports indicate ongoing movement of IDPs from affected areas, such as Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, to safer areas.

Situation update