Mozambique
Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 16 February – 3 March 2021
Attachments
As of end of December there are some 670,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Provinces of Cabo Delgado,
Nampula, and Niassa, as a result of violence in Cabo Delgado. (Source: OCHA, 2021)
In Cabo Delgado, UNHCR operations continue in Pemba, Ancuabe, Chiure, Metuge and Montepuez districts, however Quissanga, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Nangade remain inaccessible due to conflict and insecurity.
The number of displaced families increases daily due to continuous deterioration of the security situation in Cabo Delgado. Security reports indicate ongoing movement of IDPs from affected areas, such as Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, to safer areas.
Situation update
Since October 2017, Cabo Delgado Province faces an ongoing conflict with extreme violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups (NSAGs). The nature and scope of violence has steadily increased over time with the NSAGs claiming towns, such as Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia in 2020. Since then, various instances of serious human rights abuses including arbitrary killings and detentions, kidnapping, human trafficking and violence against children (rape, early marriages) have been recorded across the Province, particularly in central and northern districts. According to OCHA, as of 3 March 2021, some 670,000 people have been internally displaced by violence, seeking safety in several parts of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa. Out of this figure, more than 600,000 are internally displaced within Cabo Delgado.
UNHCR operation in Cabo Delgado continues in the districts of Pemba, Ancuabe, Chiure, Montepuez and Metuge. The districts of Quissanga, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Nangade remain inaccessible due to the heavy presence of NSAGs and ongoing police/military operations. Other districts of Cabo Delgado such as Ancuabe, Mueda and Palma are accessible despite logistical challenges and unstable security.