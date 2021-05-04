Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 16 – 30 April 2021

As of 30 April, more than 31,0001 people from Palma are forcibly displaced, in the aftermath of Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) attacks on 24 March. They fled to the districts of Mueda, Nangade, Montepuez and Pemba by land, foot, air and sea.

This is in addition to almost 700,000 already displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia as a result of violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado.

Military operations continue in some of the districts affected by the presence of NSAGs, although the official reports of armed actions are low in number. The level of tension in Pemba remains high as there is uncertainty as to what will be the next step of NSAGs.

Situation update