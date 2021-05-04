Mozambique
Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 16 – 30 April 2021
Attachments
As of 30 April, more than 31,0001 people from Palma are forcibly displaced, in the aftermath of Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) attacks on 24 March. They fled to the districts of Mueda, Nangade, Montepuez and Pemba by land, foot, air and sea.
This is in addition to almost 700,000 already displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia as a result of violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado.
Military operations continue in some of the districts affected by the presence of NSAGs, although the official reports of armed actions are low in number. The level of tension in Pemba remains high as there is uncertainty as to what will be the next step of NSAGs.
Situation update
Displacement trends following attacks in Palma, Cabo Delgado: Displaced families are fleeing to the districts of Mueda (29 per cent), Nangade (28 per cent), Pemba (21 per cent), Montepuez (14 per cent), and Metuge (3 per cent), and the majority (79 per cent) are hosted by local communities. Within this recent displacement, 43 per cent are children and 384 unaccompanied children have been identified as of 30 April. (Source: IOM/DMT)
Security Access: UNHCR’s operations continued with extra caution in the districts of Ancuabe, Chiure, Metuge and Montepuez. The districts of Quissanga, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Nangade continue inaccessible due to assessed presence of NSAGs and ongoing police/military operations. The cities of Macomia and Mueda as well as Negomano village are accessible despite logistical challenges and unstable security.