Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 15 December 2020 - 15 January 2021

15 December 2020 - 15 January 2021

There are 530,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa Provinces, almost five times the number registered in March 2020. (Source: OCHA, 2021)

The main needs and challenges faced by displaced communities continue to be related to lack of shelter facilities, access to basic services and fear of being persecuted in the areas they are relocating to, which creates a highly volatile protection environment in Cabo Delgado as well as in neighbouring provinces.

The security situation in Cabo Delgado remains volatile with ongoing military operations in several parts of the province. The districts of Quissanga, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Nangade remain inaccessible due to heavy presence of NSAGs and ongoing police/military operations.

Situation update