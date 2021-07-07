Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 12 – 25 June 2021

UNHCR reiterates concern over the forced return of Mozambican asylum seekers from Tanzania fleeing from violence in Cabo Delgado. UNHCR urges neighboring countries to respect access to asylum for those fleeing widespread violence and armed conflict in northern Mozambique.

In June 2021, 1,270 Mozambican asylum seekers were forcibly returned from Tanzania, raising the total number of people forcibly returned to Cabo Delgado in 2021 to 9,753 individuals. The forced return of asylum seekers to an area where their life may be at risk is a serious violation of international law and the principle of Non-Refoulement.

As of April, 732,000 persons were displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado,

Nampula, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia as a result of violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado. As of June, 84,000 people from Palma were forcibly displaced in the aftermath of Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) attacks in March.