Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 1 – 14 May 2021

UNHCR continues receiving concerning reports of systematic forced return of Mozambican families from Tanzania who are fleeing from Palma and urges neighbouring countries to respect access to asylum for those fleeing violence and conflict in northern Mozambique.

As of 14 May, more than 49,6001 people from Palma are forcibly displaced, in the aftermath of Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) attacks on 24 March. Majority of them fled to the districts of Mueda, Nangade, Montepuez and Pemba by land, foot, air and sea.

This comes in addition to almost 700,000 already displaced in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia as a result of violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado.

Situation update

UNHCR and partners have received reports – including direct testimonies – that more than 4,000 Mozambicans were forcibly returned from Tanzania since 2020. Following an inter-agency mission in April 2021 to the Negomano border point in Mozambique, UNHCR and partners received worrying reports of over 1,500 people being pushed back from Tanzania into northern Mozambique in 2021. Most of them had hoped to find refuge in Tanzania after fleeing deadly attacks by non-state armed groups on Palma in March. In Negomano, some forcibly returned individuals told UNHCR they had become separated from family members while fleeing from their villages in Mozambique, while others were separated upon arrival in Tanzania. Upon entering Tanzania, Mozambicans are being detained, transported to a local school, and interrogated by Tanzanian officials. Those unable to provide evidence of Tanzanian nationality are sent back to Mozambique through a different border point from the one used to enter the country – including individuals or families of mixed nationalities. The situation at Negomano is dire and needs are surging for food, water and sanitation, and health, but only limited humanitarian assistance is reaching the remote area. UNHCR calls on all parties to allow free movement of civilians fleeing violence and conflict, in search of safety and assistance, including to respect and fully uphold the right to cross international borders and seek asylum and appeals to both governments to respect the principle of family unity by sparing no efforts to ensure that family members are traced and reunited as soon as possible