Mozambique - Update, Cabo Delgado Situation, 03 – 16 February 2021

As of 16 February, there are 530,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa, almost five times the number registered in March 2020.

In Cabo Delgado, UNHCR operations continue in Pemba, Ancuabe, Chiure, Metuge and Montepuez districts. However, Quissanga, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Nangade remain inaccessible due to conflict and insecurity.

Compared to recent months, armed attacks conducted by NSAGs reduced in number and intensity during the reporting period. However, the security situation in Cabo Delgado remains volatile and is not expected to improve significantly in the near future.