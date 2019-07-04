Mozambique: UNHCR Protection Monitoring Report #15 (June 04, 2019) - Nhamatanda

Location: Cura and Ndeja Resettlement sites, Nhamatanda District, Sofala Province

Discussions: Camp Leader, women, men and children

Participants: UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, World Vision, Provincial Director for Gender, Children and Social Action (PDGCAS), Provincial Inspector General (DPGCAS), Head of Action Social-Nhamatanda and a team from DPGCAS.

Date: 04 June 2019

General background

Cura and Ndeja are two of three resettlement sites in total (the 3 rd one being Metuchira) that were recently established in Nhamatanda District by the Government of Mozambique through the National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) to accommodate IDPs relocated from different temporary accommodation centres within Nhamatanda District. Cura hosts 163 households (762 persons) and Ndhedja, 258 households (1,384 persons). The entire district is served by three trained social action staff only. Each family has been allocated a 600sqm plot (20mt x 30mt).

The population resettled in Cura came from Água Rural Accommodation Centre; a temporary accommodation centre hosting a population from several nearby villages – 10 administrative areas affected by floods. In Ndeja, the population resettled from three different locations; Otcha Otcha,

Muda Nunes and John Segredo. In Ndeja, three different leaders representing the different groups act as camp managers. Camp residents are also divided by area of origin.

The demographic composition of the populations comprises of women and children with very few men living within the site. It wasreported that boys who are 15 years and above stay with theirfathers outside the settlements.

On the day of monitoring, the team was to meet with the District Administrator, Mr.

Jose Tome priorto proceeding to site visits. Mr. Tome could not attend but was represented by the District Director in charge of Health and Social Affairs in Nhamatanda.