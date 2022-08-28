Mozambique: UNHCR Fact Sheet, July 2022

Mozambique hosts 28,943 refugees and asylum-seekers. Violence by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) combined with natural disasters, resulted in more than one million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) cumulatively in northern and central Mozambique.

Recent attacks in northern Mozambique caused the additional displacement of more than 83,900 persons. On 31 March 2022, UNHCR declared the second Level-2 Emergency for Mozambique in the last four years.

UNHCR and partners work closely with the local authorities to provide protection and assistance to the displaced persons. UNHCR is advocating for the social inclusion of IDPs and refugees and stressing that returns must be safe, voluntary, dignified and based on informed decision.

MAIN ACTIVITIES

Security situation in Cabo Delgado

The security situation in Cabo Delgado remains unstable. The prevalence of attacks in Ancuabe district has caused hundreds of families to flee to neighbouring districts, which requires more humanitarian support.

Military operations involving Mozambican and foreign troops are ongoing, with military forces deployed to Ancuabe district in response to the ongoing attacks there.

Despite the volatile security situation, humanitarian activities continue. UNHCR is working closely with the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), Clusters, and partners to ensure a coordinated response to assist newly displaced families. In addition, UNHCR is working with provincial authorities to provide additional support in the areas of Protection, Shelter and CCCM.

Protection