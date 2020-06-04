Mozambique: UN Humanitarian Coordinator calls for support to people affected by COVID-19 and violence in Cabo Delgado

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Mozambique, Myrta Kaulard, today called on the international community to scale up its support to Mozambique and help the country to protect those hardest-hit by multiple shocks, including the humanitarian consequences of COVID-19, as well as recurrent droughts, floods and the increasing violence in Cabo Delgado Province.

Ms. Kaulard presented on behalf of the United Nations and humanitarian partners two appeals that together seek more than US$103 million to support the Government-led response to provide life-saving assistance to more than 3.3 million people across the country.

