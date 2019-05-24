24 May 2019

Mozambique: Two Cyclones: Idai and Kenneth (As of 22 May 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 May 2019
Download PDF (2.06 MB)

In March and April 2019, Mozambique was hit by two consecutive tropical cyclones that left a trail of death, damage and destruction in their path.
In March 2019, the Tropical Cyclone Idai weather system’s impact came in three waves: in early March, the low pressure system caused flooding in Zambezia and Tete, displacing more than 140,000 people; on 14 March, Cyclone Idai made landfall near the port City of Beira – home to 500,000 people – tearing roofs off homes and buildings; finally, over the weekend of 16-17 March, the weather system carried torrential rains across multiple areas, causing rivers to overflow and leaving people stranded on trees and houses.
On 25 April, Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado province just six weeks after Idai and was the first cyclone to make landfall this far north in Mozambique. Entire villages were flattened and thousands of people were displaced, in a country already dealing with the consequences of drought and Cyclone Idai.
Humanitarian actors have scaled-up operations, in support of the Government-led response. However, people are still in need of vital assistance and more funding is urgently required.

