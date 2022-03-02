Mozambique: Tropical Storms Ana and Dumako Flash Update No.10 (As of 2 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical storm Ana has affected over 185,000 people and 126,265 hectares of land, according to latest information released by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD).

A total of 2,200 families have been displaced by the storm to Malawi and are currently in need of urgent assistance.

Following storm Ana, the tropical depression Dumako brought rains up to 200mm/24h and winds up to 65km/h, impacting a total of 23,733 people in the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, Sofala and Manica.

In-depth multisectoral needs assessments on the impact of storm Ana have been completed, while assessments are still ongoing for Dumako.

Serious concerns persist about the impact of these climatic shocks on highly vulnerable people and the limited resources available to respond to the unfolding needs.

Response efforts led by the Government in all affected provinces are being complemented with activities and distributions by humanitarian partners.

High alert remains as a new low-pressure system, named Vernon, formed over the Indian Ocean recently. Humanitarian partners and national authorities are closely monitoring the situation and reviewing stock of critical supplies.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As per final analysis, following the passage of tropical storm Ana, 185,429 people were affected, 207 people were injured, and at least 38 people died. The storm destroyed 11,757 houses and damaged 26 health centers, 25 water supply systems, 138 power poles, and 2,275 km of roads, according to the latest data released by INGD. It affected 126,265 hectares, with serious concern about the impact on crop production and food security. In fact, according to Fews Net, households impacted by tropical storm Ana are expected to face stressed (IPC2) and crisis (IPC3) levels of food security in the upcoming months. The storm also damaged 781 schools and destroyed 1,608 classrooms, impacting a total of 209,581 students.

Tropical Storm Ana also caused the displacement of some 2,200 Mozambican families, mostly from the districts of Mutarara (Tete) and Morrumbala (Zambezia), to the district of Nsanje in Malawi, according to recent data published by INGD. These people are currently hosted in three accommodation centers in Nsanje, while the Mozambican Government is reportedly conducting assessments and organizing returns to their areas of origin. On 28 February, the INGD President visited Nsanje district to donate relief items to the Government of Malawi for supporting Malawians and Mozambicans living together in Nsanje.

In addition to the impact of tropical storm Ana, on 18 February the tropical depression Dumako hit Mozambique, with rains up to 200 mm/24h and winds up to 65km/h. Dumako affected mostly the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula, and Niassa, and to a lesser extent Tete, Sofala, and Manica – all provinces already heavily impacted by tropical storm Ana.

In the three most affected provinces, the passage of tropical depression Dumako impacted a total of 23,733 people (19,332 in Zambezia, 4,050 in Nampula, and 351 in Niassa), including 14 casualties, according to the preliminary findings of INGD. Moreover, Dumako flooded more than 2,200 houses and damaged 918km of roads. Following tropical depression Dumako, authorities evacuated 290 people while 496 people remain displaced.

High alert also remains following the recent formation of a new tropical storm over the Indian Ocean, named Vernon, with winds up to 95km/h and guts of 130km/h. Although its trajectory remains uncertain, Vernon is being closely monitored, as is expected to become a strong tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

Overall, across Mozambique, the current rainy/cyclonic season has affected more than 271,900 people (some 55,335 families), injured 251 people, and killed 75 people, since October 2021. Heavy rains and strong winds damaged more than 2,699 classrooms; 34 health centres; 138 water supply systems; 214 power poles; 126,265 hectares of crops and 5,107 km of roads, according to INGD.