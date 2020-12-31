Mozambique: Tropical Storm Chalane Flash Update (As at 30 Dec 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical Storm ‘Chalane’ made landfall in central Mozambique around 3 AM on 30 December with an approaching speed of 60 knots (111 km/hrs). The National Institute of Meteorology of Mozambique (INAM) graded the storm as Severe.

• Chalane hit Sofala and Manica Provinces, already heavily affected by Cyclone Idai (March 2019), considered one of the worst tropical cyclones to hit Africa. The weather system could subsequently move towards Zimbabwe and Botswana.

• Affected locations include resettlement sites where some 90,000 IDPs displaced by Cyclone Idai continue to live, many of them in tents and semi-permanent structures that have been either destroyed or damaged by Chalane.

• These damaged resettlement sites include Mandruzi, Estaquinha, Mutua, Savene and Metuchira. A number of latrines have also been impacted in IDP resettlement sites of Ndedja, Mutua and Savana.